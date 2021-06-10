MAPS (MAPS) Market Cap Reaches $33.29 Million

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, MAPS has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One MAPS coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002078 BTC on popular exchanges. MAPS has a market capitalization of $33.29 million and $135,753.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00012657 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,209,514 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

