Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $26.14

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.14, but opened at $27.07. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 81,070 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. B. Riley started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 4.49.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

