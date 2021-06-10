Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s current price.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

NYSE MRO opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

