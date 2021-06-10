Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of -38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

