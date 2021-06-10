Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.80

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 33294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

A number of analysts have commented on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,337,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,511 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 242,648 shares in the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

