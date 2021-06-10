Mark FitzPatrick Acquires 14 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 14 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,479 ($19.32) per share, for a total transaction of £207.06 ($270.53).
Mark FitzPatrick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 10th, Mark FitzPatrick acquired 11 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) per share, with a total value of £175.56 ($229.37).
- On Thursday, April 8th, Mark FitzPatrick bought 13 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £200.85 ($262.41).
LON PRU opened at GBX 1,461.82 ($19.10) on Thursday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of £38.24 billion and a PE ratio of 25.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,521.04.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
