Mark FitzPatrick Acquires 14 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 14 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,479 ($19.32) per share, for a total transaction of £207.06 ($270.53).

Mark FitzPatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Mark FitzPatrick acquired 11 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) per share, with a total value of £175.56 ($229.37).

On Thursday, April 8th, Mark FitzPatrick bought 13 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £200.85 ($262.41).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,461.82 ($19.10) on Thursday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of £38.24 billion and a PE ratio of 25.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,521.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

