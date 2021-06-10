Mark Partin Sells 5,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $518,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $521,200.00.

Shares of BL traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,210. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,449,000 after purchasing an additional 169,533 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 112,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.