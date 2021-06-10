Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAKSY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 113.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

