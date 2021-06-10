Marlin Hits One Day Volume of $18.75 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Marlin has a market cap of $69.10 million and approximately $18.75 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0938 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00062867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00188349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00199982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.64 or 0.01326839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,695.99 or 1.00053238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

