Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.02.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

