Masari (MSR) Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Million

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $11,644.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Masari has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Masari

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

