MASQ Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $112,091.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MASQ has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00063808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00192760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00202061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.94 or 0.01290927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,054.40 or 1.00505275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,065,406 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

