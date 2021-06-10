Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading Up 61.3% Over Last Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 61.3% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $232,895.33 and $92,883.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,490.11 or 0.06767260 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00158403 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare, "1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. "

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

