Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Down to $28.00

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $25.02. Materialise shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 34,328 shares traded.
MTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -128.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 454.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 78,514 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.