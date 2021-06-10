Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Down to $28.00

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $25.02. Materialise shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 34,328 shares traded.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -128.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 454.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 78,514 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

