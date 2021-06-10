Matthew J. Wallach Sells 5,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VEEV traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.98. 581,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,746. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.75 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.13.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,663 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

