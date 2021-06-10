MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Tops One Day Volume of $37,763.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $641,805.15 and approximately $37,763.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,647.52 or 1.00008539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00035202 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00368608 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.42 or 0.00909884 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00459523 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00071429 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003849 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.