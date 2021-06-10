Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Position Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 129.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 109,028 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $17,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth about $1,843,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $102.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.93 and a 52 week high of $102.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.47.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

