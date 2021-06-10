Mcdavid Stilwell Acquires 3,700 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.02. 799,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,378. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.05. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.
CHRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
