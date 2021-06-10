McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $233.66. 31,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,476. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

