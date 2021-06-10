McEwen Mining Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 90,135 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,200% compared to the average volume of 6,933 call options.

MUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of MUX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,796,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

