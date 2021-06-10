MCO (MCO) Market Capitalization Achieves $216.97 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One MCO coin can currently be bought for $13.74 or 0.00038113 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MCO has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar. MCO has a market cap of $216.97 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00062289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.86 or 0.00837474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00088706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.70 or 0.08361061 BTC.

MCO Coin Profile

MCO is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 coins. The official website for MCO is crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

