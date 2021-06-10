Mdex (MDX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80.12 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $927.32 million and approximately $80.12 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00005503 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00187751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00198632 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.18 or 0.01299492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,947.33 or 0.99989383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,040,313 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

