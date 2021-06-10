MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.38 Million

Analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will post $158.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.40 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $696.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $694.94 million to $698.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $890.74 million, with estimates ranging from $875.74 million to $905.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MediaAlpha.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01.

MAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

In other news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,990.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,825,084 shares of company stock valued at $128,316,522.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $507,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $2,434,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $2,607,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $1,219,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAX opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -305.21. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.16.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.