MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Aegis started coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDWD stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.52. MediWound has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.32.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

