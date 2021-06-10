Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Medpace worth $13,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Medpace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Medpace by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,534,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $216,804.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,806.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock worth $26,313,942. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.80 and a twelve month high of $196.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.