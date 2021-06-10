Megacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $403,396.37 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $403,396.37 and approximately $21.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00447936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00011662 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,526,979 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

