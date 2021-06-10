Megacoin (MEC) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $378,638.38 and $23.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,527,517 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

