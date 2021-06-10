Megan Colligan Sells 10,916 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
IMAX stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 793,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.41.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.
