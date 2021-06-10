Megan Colligan Sells 10,916 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IMAX stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 793,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.41.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of IMAX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of IMAX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of IMAX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

