Meme Hits Market Capitalization of $13.06 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Meme has a market cap of $13.06 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $466.58 or 0.01282284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meme has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

