Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $1,265.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.00462337 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003821 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00019268 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002411 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.23 or 0.01273882 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.
Memetic / PepeCoin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “
Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
