Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 42,140 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,140 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of -49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

