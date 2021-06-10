Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 221.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,331 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock worth $99,208,426. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

