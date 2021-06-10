Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 142.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,837 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 326,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 54,525 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.61.

NYSE WFC opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $189.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

