Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 38,249 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $1,300,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,829,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

