Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,953,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $11,690,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK opened at $101.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.32. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.