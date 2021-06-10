Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $131.84 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.44 and a one year high of $147.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

