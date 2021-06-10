Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fastenal by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $52.61 on Thursday. Fastenal has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

