Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.84 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 88.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 602,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,180,000 after acquiring an additional 282,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 319.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $154,466,000 after acquiring an additional 253,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,467 shares of company stock worth $12,992,174 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

AVGO stock opened at $463.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.41 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $461.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

