Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.53 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,697 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of MO stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

