Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.59 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,140 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

RTX stock opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.21. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

