Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.04 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 142.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,837 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

