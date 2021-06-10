Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of NortonLifeLock worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $28.60 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

