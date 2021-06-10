Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Qorvo by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after buying an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Qorvo by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at $31,024,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $181.55 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

