Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,144 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Cigna stock opened at $242.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.58. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.