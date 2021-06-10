Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 41,697 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,697 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MO stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

