Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 5,791 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,816 shares of company stock valued at $67,240,348. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.62.

ROKU stock opened at $339.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.07. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.