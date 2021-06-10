Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,345,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $213.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

