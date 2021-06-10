Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after acquiring an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,251,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,541. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.23.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

