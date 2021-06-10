Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,548 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in Best Buy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,358 shares of company stock worth $21,229,515. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.08. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.23 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

