Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 15,321 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,321 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $3,679,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 150.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 157,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 94,552 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NYSE:CFG opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.